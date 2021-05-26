UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Cruella' Pits Stone Vs. Thompson In Punk Disney Fashion Duel

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 06:59 PM

'Cruella' pits Stone vs. Thompson in punk Disney fashion duel

Pitting one of its most memorable villains against a fearsome new foe, Disney's devilishly fashionable "Cruella" is one of the studio's darkest movies yet, according to star Emma Stone

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Pitting one of its most memorable villains against a fearsome new foe, Disney's devilishly fashionable "Cruella" is one of the studio's darkest movies yet, according to star Emma Stone.

The live-action "101 Dalmatians" origin story, out Friday, is set in a Vivienne Westwood punk-inspired London world, complete with a 1970s rock-influenced soundtrack and all manner of Afghan coats, maxi skirts and wet-look boots.

Stone plays a young Cruella De Vil, whose rebellious streak has not yet reached the point of skinning Dalmatians in the name of haute couture.

An ambitious, upstart designer, Cruella quickly crosses paths with the formidable Baroness von Hellman -- played by Emma Thompson -- who thinks nothing of using her power, influence and even violence to crush youthful pretenders to her fashion empire.

"I spent decades playing what my mother used to call 'good women in frocks,'" Thompson told a virtual press conference. "Now I got to play an evil woman -- in frocks. But oh boy, the frocks." Lavish costumes not only provide on-screen flair, but also chart Cruella's transformation through the movie, from rebellious schoolgirl to a bitter rival bent on sabotaging the Baroness's imperious designs.

Spectacular fashion set-pieces include a punk-inspired 60-foot (18-meter) long dress train flowing behind a garbage truck through central London.

"It was just phenomenal -- I mean, nothing you would ever be able to even remotely wear in real life," said Stone.

"That really is the moment where you're like, 'I am in a movie right now... this is never happening in reality,'" she added.

Double Oscar-winner Thompson -- known for works from "Sense and Sensibility" to the "Harry Potter" films -- told journalists she had been "asking for quite a number of years" to play a villain.

"I am very interested in the dark side of female characters, because they're so rarely allowed to be dark," she said. "We're all supposed to be nice and good, aren't we?""It's definitely dark for a Disney movie," added Stone, who is also an executive producer alongside a former Cruella, Glenn Close.

"It was darker than I've seen a Disney movie for a long time."

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Film And Movies Young London Thompson Nice Emma Stone Emma Thompson Women All From

Recent Stories

DC inspects mock exercise

1 minute ago

70 scientists of IUB included in AD Scientific Ind ..

1 minute ago

Freak accident rules England's Foakes out of New Z ..

1 minute ago

Undiscovered Russia: Famous City of Kursk Leaves F ..

1 minute ago

Next year's Vuelta to start from Utrecht

6 minutes ago

Secretary Irrigation SP terms establishing of Sout ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.