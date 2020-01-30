UrduPoint.com
Cruise Companies MSC And Costa Cancel Departures From Chinese Ports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:21 PM

Cruise operators MSC Cruises and Costa Cruises said on Thursday that they had cancelled departures from Chinese ports because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Cruise operators MSC Cruises and Costa Cruises said on Thursday that they had cancelled departures from Chinese ports because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

MSC cancelled three scheduled cruises on its Splendida ship which has a capacity of 6,880 people and was due to sail on February 1, 5 and 9 for Japan.

The ship is now to depart again only on February 14, when it will leave from Singapore, instead of Shanghai, for the middle East and Europe, MSC said.

MSC said in a statement that no case of infection among passengers or crew had been reported on any Asian winter cruises.

The decision to move the departure point from Shanghai to Singapore had been taken for the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew, it said.

Costa, meanwhile suspended nine trips from China that had been scheduled between now and February 4, saying the measure was "temporary".

Costa runs a cruise ship on which more than 6,000 tourists were under lockdown at an Italian port on Thursday after two Chinese passengers were isolated over fears they could be carrying the coronavirus.

