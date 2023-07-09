Open Menu

Cruise Missile Shot Down Near Crimean City Of Kerch - Crimean Head

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Cruise Missile Shot Down Near Crimean City of Kerch - Crimean Head

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) Russia's air defense systems on Sunday shot down a cruise missile in an area next to the Crimean city of Kerch, Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, said.

"In the Kerch area, air defense forces shot down a cruise missile. No damage or casualties have been reported," Aksyonov said on Telegram.

The head of the republic urged local residents to remain calm and trust information only from verified sources.

Related Topics

Russia Kerch Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

15 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

17 hours ago
 Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area b ..

Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, o ..

17 hours ago
Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour ..

Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

17 hours ago
 Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

20 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

21 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

22 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

22 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From World