GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Cruise ship MSC Splendida has arrived in the port of Genoa with over 1,000 crew members on board, some of whom are in isolation after direct contact with the coronavirus carriers, the press service for the governor of the region of Liguria said in a statement.

"According to the plan, more than 500 crew members will disembark on Sunday, leaving the country on a charter flight from Malpensa airport. Among the crew on board, there are about 50 Italians who will return to their homes," the press statement read.

According to Governor Giovanni Toti, Italy will send on-board personnel to their countries of origin if possible, using charter flights.

"Once these operations are completed, those who cannot be repatriated will disembark and be accompanied to the protected facilities outside Liguria," Toti added, noting that it is essential not to add burden to the health system of the region, which is already strained.

Italy currently has 66,414 positive cases of coronavirus ”26,029 people are hospitalized, 3,732 are in intensive care units. In Liguria alone, as of Friday, there are 2,696 cases.