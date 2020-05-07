UrduPoint.com
Cruise Ship Linked to COVID-19 Outbreak in Australia Arrives in Philippines - Reports

The Ruby Princess cruise ship, which is linked to the COVID-19 outbreak in Australia, is sailing towards the Philippine capital of Manila, as over 200 crew members are set to disembark there, the CNN Philippines broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing Coast Guard spokesman Armand Balilo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Ruby Princess cruise ship, which is linked to the COVID-19 outbreak in Australia, is sailing towards the Philippine capital of Manila, as over 200 crew members are set to disembark there, the CNN Philippines broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing Coast Guard spokesman Armand Balilo.

The Ruby Princess with its 2,700 passengers docked at the port in Sydney on March 19, and is believed to have become Australia's biggest source of COVID-19 infections. Almost 10 percent of all coronavirus cases and more than 20 virus-related deaths are linked to the cruise ship. The police have even launched a criminal investigation to find out whether the cruise operator had known there were people with COVID-19 on board the liner before it entered a port in Australia.

Ruby Princess left Sydney in late April, nonetheless, the cruise liner's destination was not reported.

The ship has arrived near central Mindoro island and is set to dock in Manila, CNN Philippines reported.

According to Balilo, more than 200 Philippine crew members are on board, and they will be tested for COVID-19. Only people who test negative for the coronavirus would be allowed to go home, but they would have to self-quarantine for two weeks.

