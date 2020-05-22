Cruise Ship Quarantined in Barcelona Port After Crew Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

All 400 crew members of the cruise liner, Navigator of the Seas, have been placed under quarantine in the port of Barcelona following one worker testing positive for the COVID-19 disease, the media reported on Friday

The cruise ship, which belongs to the Royal Caribbean company, sailed off from Miami on May 8 and arrived in Catalonia on Thursday. According to the Spanish ABC newspaper, there is an international crew on board and no passengers.

Spain has banned cruise liners from docking in its ports but made an exception for the Navigator of the Seas after the ship's captain informed the authorities that a Serbian crew member was suffering from coronavirus-like symptoms.

The test came back positive and the man was isolated from other crew members but stayed on the ship. The cruise liner is being watched by police and the civil guard, the ABC reported.

The coronavirus was detected on a number of cruise liners during the pandemic, having a negative impact on the business as a whole, with governments and ports responding by preventing the ships from docking.