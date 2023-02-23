Cruiser Emperor Alexander III Will Strengthen Modern Weapons in Russian Navy - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The share of modern weapons and equipment in the naval strategic nuclear forces will reach 100% after cruiser Emperor Alexander III enters into combat duty of the Russian navy, and three more ballistic missile submarines will join the fleet in the coming years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The entry of cruiser Emperor Alexander III into combat duty of the Russian navy will ensure that the share of modern weapons and equipment in the naval strategic nuclear forces will reach 100%. In the coming years, the fleet's combat strength will be enhanced by three more similar ballistic missile submarines," Putin said in an address on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day.