UrduPoint.com

Cruiser Emperor Alexander III Will Strengthen Modern Weapons In Russian Navy - Putin

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Cruiser Emperor Alexander III Will Strengthen Modern Weapons in Russian Navy - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The share of modern weapons and equipment in the naval strategic nuclear forces will reach 100% after cruiser Emperor Alexander III enters into combat duty of the Russian navy, and three more ballistic missile submarines will join the fleet in the coming years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The entry of cruiser Emperor Alexander III into combat duty of the Russian navy will ensure that the share of modern weapons and equipment in the naval strategic nuclear forces will reach 100%. In the coming years, the fleet's combat strength will be enhanced by three more similar ballistic missile submarines," Putin said in an address on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Share

Recent Stories

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking of ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking officials at IDEX

1 hour ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces discusses defen ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces discusses defense affairs with IDEX &amp; NAV ..

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Nabl ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Nablus

1 hour ago
 Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking offi ..

Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking officials attending IDEX 2023

2 hours ago
 Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human ..

Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human Rights Violations - Official

3 hours ago
 Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC M ..

Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.