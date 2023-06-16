Crunch time at UPS as workers vote to authorize potential strike

UrduPoint.com

The Teamsters, which represents hundreds of thousands of UPS employees, announced Friday that workers authorized a potential strike against the delivery service, handing union leadership additional bargaining powers during negotiations

An "overwhelming" 97 percent of Teamsters voted to grant Teamsters leadership the ability "to call a strike should UPS fail to come to terms on a strong new contract by July 31" when the current pact expires, the Teamsters said.

UPS called the authorization vote and approval "normal steps in the labor union negotiations," the company said on its website.

"The results do not mean a strike is imminent and do not impact our current business operations in any way," UPS said.

"We continue to make progress on key issues and remain confident that we will reach an agreement that provides wins for our employees, the Teamsters, our company and our customers." The authorization vote adds to the stakes of the labor talks, which come on the heels of other difficult negotiations in the logistics sector.

Industry experts consider a work stoppage as unlikely, but one with major implications for the US economy.

UPS estimates that about six percent of American gross domestic product is shipped on its trucks each day.

The Teamsters contract itself covers about 340,000 workers in the United States.

Teamsters President Sean O'Brien, who was elected to lead the union in 2021 on a campaign that vowed an aggressive posture towards UPS and other big companies, has promised workers a generous pay increase.

"This company owes you something big and we're going to get it," O'Brien said in a June 7 video message to members updating them on the UPS talks.

UPS Chief Executive Carol Tome meanwhile has repeatedly expressed confidence in reaching agreement.

"We told you from the beginning that it was going to be noisy and that's turning out to be true," Tome said in April. "I'm highly confident that we're going to get a win-win-win agreement."Shipping industry experts expect UPS and the Teamsters to reach a deal that raises pay, but not to the degree sought by the union, said Third Bridge analyst Anthony DeRuijter.

The view is "there will not be a strike," said DeRuijter, who noted that O'Brien also views success in the UPS talks as a way to position the union for organizing campaigns at Amazon and elsewhere.

