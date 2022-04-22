Crunch time for Macron, Le Pen ahead of presidential vote

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :French presidential hopefuls Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen kicked off a final flurry of campaigning Friday, hoping to mobilise millions of hesitant voters before the weekend media blackout imposed for Sunday's contest.

Both candidates launched attacks in interviews before a heavy schedule of walkabouts, with Le Pen insisting that opinion polls giving her rival the lead would be proved wrong.

A win for Macron "is not inevitable," Le Pen told CNews television. "He calls millions of French voters the 'far right'... and for him it's an insult." "Never have I expressed even the slightest bit of hostility toward Emmanuel Macron's voters," she said, accusing the centrist incumbent of "not liking the French" and failing to appreciate the need for tougher measures to protect low-income households from rising prices.

Macron for his part said Le Pen was trying to mask an authoritarian "extreme right" platform that stigmatises Muslims with a plan to outlaw headscarves in public and "to abandon the founding texts of our Europe.

.. that protect individuals, human rights and freedoms." "Millions of our fellow citizens have moved toward her party and project because she gives the impression that she has an answer for the problem of purchasing power. But her answers aren't viable," he told France Inter radio.

Le Pen later posed for selfies at a market in the northern Channel town of Etaples, while Macron was headed for Figeac in southern France to discuss "rural issues and offshoring," an advisor told AFP.

Starting at midnight, neither candidate will be allowed to give interviews, distribute flyers or hold campaign events until 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Sunday, when initial estimates of results start coming in. Publishing opinion polls will also be banned.