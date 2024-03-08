'Crying Is Useless': Gazans Take Stock In Battered Khan Yunis
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Shell-shocked Palestinians who returned Thursday to part of Khan Yunis where Israeli soldiers have carried out extensive military operations took stock of the outcome: dead bodies, toppled buildings and destroyed landmarks.
Across the grey ruins of central Khan Yunis, southern Gaza's largest city, the streets were filled with thousands of residents who piled whatever they could salvage onto cars, donkey-carts and even their own heads.
The authorities stressed that much had been lost for ever.
As of Thursday afternoon, six bodies had been retrieved and "dozens of missing citizens are still under the rubble", the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said in a statement.
One municipal official in Khan Yunis offered a detailed rundown of the destruction.
"The occupation (Israel) destroyed thousands of residential units in Khan Yunis, causing massive destruction and damage," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media.
"It destroyed markets, stores, clinics, medical centres, dozens of restaurants and stalls," he said.
"It destroyed hospitals, destroyed all roads, water networks, electricity, communications and the internet. It dug up all the roads and changed the shape of the city."
