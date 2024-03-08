Open Menu

'Crying Is Useless': Gazans Take Stock In Battered Khan Yunis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 12:30 AM

'Crying is useless': Gazans take stock in battered Khan Yunis

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Shell-shocked Palestinians who returned Thursday to part of Khan Yunis where Israeli soldiers have carried out extensive military operations took stock of the outcome: dead bodies, toppled buildings and destroyed landmarks.

Across the grey ruins of central Khan Yunis, southern Gaza's largest city, the streets were filled with thousands of residents who piled whatever they could salvage onto cars, donkey-carts and even their own heads.

The authorities stressed that much had been lost for ever.

As of Thursday afternoon, six bodies had been retrieved and "dozens of missing citizens are still under the rubble", the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said in a statement.

One municipal official in Khan Yunis offered a detailed rundown of the destruction.

"The occupation (Israel) destroyed thousands of residential units in Khan Yunis, causing massive destruction and damage," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media.

"It destroyed markets, stores, clinics, medical centres, dozens of restaurants and stalls," he said.

"It destroyed hospitals, destroyed all roads, water networks, electricity, communications and the internet. It dug up all the roads and changed the shape of the city."

Related Topics

Dead Internet Electricity Israel Water Gaza Market Media All

Recent Stories

Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri wo ..

Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women

38 minutes ago
 Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

38 minutes ago
 EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women co ..

EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan

49 minutes ago
 NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan schoo ..

NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework

58 minutes ago
 7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held ..

7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS

60 minutes ago
 MoEA hosts international banking courses

MoEA hosts international banking courses

56 minutes ago
Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for wo ..

Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls

60 minutes ago
 Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

60 minutes ago
 FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of st ..

FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of stakeholders on food security an ..

60 minutes ago
 Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamb ..

Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamblers in Liaquatabad

60 minutes ago
 Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as Presid ..

Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as President: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan joins OIC FMs call for immediate ceasefir ..

Pakistan joins OIC FMs call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

1 hour ago

More Stories From World