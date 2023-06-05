UrduPoint.com

Crypto Exchange Binance And Founder Charged With Illegal Routing Of Customer Funds - SEC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Crypto Exchange Binance and Founder Charged With Illegal Routing of Customer Funds - SEC

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Monday it has filed 13 charges against Binance, operator of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and its co-founder Changpeng Zhao, for alleged commingling of user funds diverted to an European firm controlled by Zhao

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Monday it has filed 13 charges against Binance, operator of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and its co-founder Changpeng Zhao, for alleged commingling of user funds diverted to an European firm controlled by Zhao.

"Through thirteen charges, we allege that Zhao and Binance entities engaged in an extensive web of deception, conflicts of interest, lack of disclosure, and calculated evasion of the law," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement. "The complaint further alleges that the strategic and targeted wash trading largely perpetrated by the Binance US platform's Primary undisclosed 'market making' trading firm Sigma Chain, also owned by Zhao, demonstrates the falsity of statements ... made about its market surveillance and controls.

"

Expounding details of the case, the SEC, which acts as the US stock market's regulator, said Zhao and Binance worked to subvert "their own controls" to allow high-net worth US investors and customers to continue trading on Binance's unregulated international exchange.

"They attempted to evade US securities laws by announcing sham controls that they disregarded behind the scenes so that they could keep high-value US customers on their platforms," the regulator said. "The public should beware of investing any of their hard-earned assets with or on these unlawful platforms."

Zhao, who lives in Dubai, dismissed the SEC's charges on Twitter by saying "4," a popular refrain in Binance's community urging users to ignore fear, uncertainty, and doubt, or "FUD."

Related Topics

World Exchange Twitter Dubai Gary Cryptocurrency Market

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives German Minister of Sta ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office

24 minutes ago
 UN Keeps Constant Discussions With Partners on Gra ..

UN Keeps Constant Discussions With Partners on Grain Deal - Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 Drydocks World celebrates 40th anniversary

Drydocks World celebrates 40th anniversary

38 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Circular Economy discusses ways to ..

UAE Council for Circular Economy discusses ways to accelerate circular economy p ..

39 minutes ago
 LG minister lays foundation stone of Rs.798 millio ..

LG minister lays foundation stone of Rs.798 million storm drain project

2 minutes ago
 Russia, CIS Countries to Sign Agreement on Exchang ..

Russia, CIS Countries to Sign Agreement on Exchange of Radiation Monitoring Data ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.