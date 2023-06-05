Crypto Exchange Binance and Founder Charged With Illegal Routing of Customer Funds - SEC

(@FahadShabbir)

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Monday it has filed 13 charges against Binance, operator of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and its co-founder Changpeng Zhao, for alleged commingling of user funds diverted to an European firm controlled by Zhao

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Monday it has filed 13 charges against Binance, operator of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and its co-founder Changpeng Zhao, for alleged commingling of user funds diverted to an European firm controlled by Zhao.

"Through thirteen charges, we allege that Zhao and Binance entities engaged in an extensive web of deception, conflicts of interest, lack of disclosure, and calculated evasion of the law," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement. "The complaint further alleges that the strategic and targeted wash trading largely perpetrated by the Binance US platform's Primary undisclosed 'market making' trading firm Sigma Chain, also owned by Zhao, demonstrates the falsity of statements ... made about its market surveillance and controls.

"

Expounding details of the case, the SEC, which acts as the US stock market's regulator, said Zhao and Binance worked to subvert "their own controls" to allow high-net worth US investors and customers to continue trading on Binance's unregulated international exchange.

"They attempted to evade US securities laws by announcing sham controls that they disregarded behind the scenes so that they could keep high-value US customers on their platforms," the regulator said. "The public should beware of investing any of their hard-earned assets with or on these unlawful platforms."

Zhao, who lives in Dubai, dismissed the SEC's charges on Twitter by saying "4," a popular refrain in Binance's community urging users to ignore fear, uncertainty, and doubt, or "FUD."