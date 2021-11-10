MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) US cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase has reported a nearly $2.242 billion net income attributable to common stockholders over the first nine months of 2021, increasing it almost 55 times, up from $41 million a year earlier.

Diluted net income per share grew to $11.19 during the same period from $0.55 in 2020, while total revenue increased 7.7 times up to $5.341 billion, according to the company's fresh report on quarterly earnings published on Tuesday.

Net profit attributable to common stockholders in the third quarter of 2021 amounted to $402.

343 million, jumping from $17.437 a year earlier, while total revenue for the reporting period has risen to $1.312 billion from $315.357 in 2020.

In mid-April, Coinbase went public on the Nasdaq Stock Market exchange via a direct stock listing. The platform was briefly valued at $100 billion in its Nasdaq debut, which was a breakthrough for the industry.

The digital platform was set up in 2012 to make it easier to buy and sell digital coins, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, in a bid to open up the global financial system. It claims to have 73 million users.