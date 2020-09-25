Cryptocurrency Platform Binance Says Website Banned by Russian Consumer Watchdog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russia's communication watchdog Roskomnadzor has notified Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, that its site has been added to a list of banned web pages, the platform said on Friday.

"On September 24, 2020, we received a notification from Roskomnadzor of the Russian Federation about the inclusion of the binance.com website in the domain name registry containing information prohibited for distribution in Russia. It follows from the letter that this is information about the possibility of purchasing electronic cryptocurrency (Bitcoin)," the company's Russian branch said in a post on Facebook.

The statement went on to say that the company was not informed ahead of time of any court decisions to this effect.

As of 07:30 GMT, the binance.com website was still accessible on Russian territory.

"Binance is considering using alternative technical solutions to continue working in Russia in the event of a site's blocking," a representative of the company told Sputnik.

The platform affirmed that the financial resources of its Russian clients are secure.