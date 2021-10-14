Cryptocurrency Very Unstable, It Is Premature to Pay for Energy Resources With It - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Cryptocurrency can be a payment unit, but it is very unstable, it is still premature to pay for energy resources with it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"It is too early to talk about it, because cryptocurrency, of course, can be a payment unit, but it is very unstable.

In order to transfer funds from one place to another, yes, but (using it) to trade, especially to trade in energy resources, in my opinion, is still premature," Putin said in an interview with the CNBC broadcaster.