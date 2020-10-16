UrduPoint.com
CSPAN Suspends Steve Scully For Lying About His Twitter Account Being Hacked - Statement

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 02:00 AM

CSPAN Suspends Steve Scully for Lying About His Twitter Account Being Hacked - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The cable network C-SPAN said in a statement on Thursday that it has suspended its lead reporter Steve Scully after admitting he lied about his Twitter account being hacked when he publicly reached out to former US President Donald Trump's aide Anthony Scaramucci on the social media platform.

"Starting immediately, we have placed Steve on administrative leave," the statement said. "After some distance from this episode, we believe in his ability to continue to contribute to C-SPAN."

On October 8, Scully asked Scaramucci in a now-deleted tweet whether he should respond to Trump after Trump criticized him on national television that day.

Scully was originally set to server as the moderator in the now-canceled second presidential debate that would have taken place on Thursday night.

Scully said in a statement that he sent the tweet to Scaramucci because he was frustrated over criticism he received on social media and from the US president.

CSPAN said Scully informed the network and the Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday that his hacking claim was false.

Trump said in a statement the second presidential debate would have been rigged and that the Commission has not treated his re-election campaign fairly.

The Commission was investigating Scully's hacking claim and had reported the incident to the FBI and Twitter.

