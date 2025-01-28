CST hosts space investors, experts at 'The Frontier' event

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST), in collaboration with Type One Ventures and Deloitte Saudi Arabia, hosted the third annual The Frontier event to address various challenges through space technologies.

The gathering brought together entrepreneurs, experts, and investors from the space sector, along with representatives from both private and public entities, to discuss the hurdles facing industries such as mining, oil and natural gas, environment and agriculture, health, communications, urban development, transportation, and tourism.

The discussions aimed to develop innovative solutions to challenges in various sectors through the application of space technologies.

CST's hosting of The Frontier underscores its commitment to regulating the space sector and empowering investors and entrepreneurs, thereby enhancing the sector’s contribution to the growth of the space economy in the Kingdom.