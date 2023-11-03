CST opens registration for Space Training Programs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) announced the start of registration for a variety of space training programs, which will take place in November and December in Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Eastern Province, both in person and online.

These programs aim to equip national talent to adapt to the rapid developments in this field, explore investment opportunities, and benefit from various international experiences.

These two-to-three-day training programs will cover the management of space operations, the most widely used sciences and technologies, and an overview of the space sector and its opportunities.

The programs target professionals with a bachelor's or master's degree or higher, as well as workers and individuals interested in the space sector. CST also stated applicants must be a Saudi citizen, have at least a bachelor's degree, and complete the registration process on the CST website.

These training programs will facilitate networking with professionals from across space-related sectors, and upon program completion, participants will receive a certificate of attendance by CST.

This initiative stems from CST's efforts to position the Kingdom in the forefront in the field of space and its sciences through a variety of programs and initiatives aimed at qualifying and developing national capabilities to contribute to the creation of a bright future for the Saudi space sector. CST invites those professionals and interested individuals to pre-register for the space training programs, from November 2 through 11, through this link: https://www.cst.gov.sa/en/survey/Pages/SpaceTraining.aspx