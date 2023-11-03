CST publishes the regulations for providing digital content platform services document

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) published the “Regulations for Providing Digital Content Platform Services” document as part of its role in regulating digital content platforms and under the Executive Program for Regulating Digital Content and its Platforms (IGNITE).

The document aims to provide the enabling environment to develop the digital content platforms market in the Kingdom, which is expected to exceed Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) with 20% in 2030, attract investments and promote competition, and ensure transparency regarding the regulations, rules, and requirements for service providers.

CST pointed out that the document will enhance the quality of services and user protections and enable service providers of the digital content platforms in the Kingdom, which will attract qualitative investments and achieve the goals of the IGNITE project.

CST urges digital content platform service providers to view the document and fulfill the requirements prior to the date of entry into force January 1, 2024, and those addressed by its provisions are given a period to adhere to it until the date of October 8, 2024, to enable them to comply with its provisions.