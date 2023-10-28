CSTC governor honors qualifying participants in space challenge camp

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The Governor of the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CSTC), Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, in the presence of CEO of Mohammed bin Salman Foundation "Misk" Dr. Badr Al-Badr, honored the qualifying students in the Space Challenge Camp with the participation of 100 undergraduates and fresh graduates in space sciences and technologies.

The Space Challenge Camp, which lasted for ten days with the participation of several experts and specialists in space, aimed at enhancing participants’ skills and introducing them to future opportunities in space.