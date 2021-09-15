CSTO Adopts Statement on State of Affairs in Afghanistan - Secretary General

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) adopted a statement on the state of affairs in Afghanistan, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Wednesday following a meeting of CSTO foreign ministers, defense ministers and security council secretaries.

"The heads of delegations reached a general agreement on the draft declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council and adopted a number of statements, in particular, a joint statement of the CSTO member states on the situation in Afghanistan, a statement by foreign ministers on coordination of joint effort in the field of information security and fight against cyberterrorism, a statement by foreign ministers on collective effort to resolve crises in the middle East and North Africa, and a joint statement by foreign ministers on reaffirming commitment on the principles of the UN Charter and strengthening cooperation to ensure strict observance," Zas said.