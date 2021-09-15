UrduPoint.com

CSTO Adopts Statement On State Of Affairs In Afghanistan - Secretary General

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

CSTO Adopts Statement on State of Affairs in Afghanistan - Secretary General

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) adopted a statement on the state of affairs in Afghanistan, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Wednesday following a meeting of CSTO foreign ministers, defense ministers and security council secretaries.

"The heads of delegations reached a general agreement on the draft declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council and adopted a number of statements, in particular, a joint statement of the CSTO member states on the situation in Afghanistan, a statement by foreign ministers on coordination of joint effort in the field of information security and fight against cyberterrorism, a statement by foreign ministers on collective effort to resolve crises in the middle East and North Africa, and a joint statement by foreign ministers on reaffirming commitment on the principles of the UN Charter and strengthening cooperation to ensure strict observance," Zas said.

Related Topics

Africa Afghanistan United Nations Middle East Agreement

Recent Stories

20 CCA cricketers amongst 191 players to receive e ..

20 CCA cricketers amongst 191 players to receive enhanced domestic contracts

14 minutes ago
 Huawei & HEC Officials Successfully Conclude ‘Se ..

Huawei & HEC Officials Successfully Conclude ‘Seeds for the Future 2021’ Pro ..

33 minutes ago
 Heads of foreign affairs agencies of Turkmenistan ..

Heads of foreign affairs agencies of Turkmenistan and the FRG discussed the issu ..

39 minutes ago
 Bangladesh Signs OIC Women Organization Statute

Bangladesh Signs OIC Women Organization Statute

39 minutes ago
 China reports 73 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 73 new COVID-19 cases

40 minutes ago
 UAE advancing towards prosperous future in various ..

UAE advancing towards prosperous future in various sectors: Abu Dhabi Chamber Di ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.