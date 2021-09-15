CSTO Agreed to Hold Drills to Strengthen Tajik-Afghan Border - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Secretaries of security councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states approved on Wednesday a set of measures to strengthen Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan, which will include special command and staff military drills, the Russian Security Council said.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev took part in the meeting in Dushanbe.

"A special focus was made on the situation around Afghanistan. A list of measures was approved to react to security challenges that the Central Asian states face amid the possible terrorist threat escalation. In particular, some events to strengthen the Tajik-Afghan border are planned, as well as special command and staff military drills, a special anti-drug operation and an inter-state operation to counter illegal migration on the CSTO's southern borders," the council said in a statement.