UrduPoint.com

CSTO Agreed To Hold Drills To Strengthen Tajik-Afghan Border - Russian Security Council

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 12:10 PM

CSTO Agreed to Hold Drills to Strengthen Tajik-Afghan Border - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Secretaries of security councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states approved on Wednesday a set of measures to strengthen Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan, which will include special command and staff military drills, the Russian Security Council said.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev took part in the meeting in Dushanbe.

"A special focus was made on the situation around Afghanistan. A list of measures was approved to react to security challenges that the Central Asian states face amid the possible terrorist threat escalation. In particular, some events to strengthen the Tajik-Afghan border are planned, as well as special command and staff military drills, a special anti-drug operation and an inter-state operation to counter illegal migration on the CSTO's southern borders," the council said in a statement.

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Dushanbe Tajikistan Border Asia

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 73 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 73 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

17 minutes ago
 Int'l democracy day is being observed today

Int'l democracy day is being observed today

28 minutes ago
 20 CCA cricketers amongst 191 players to receive e ..

20 CCA cricketers amongst 191 players to receive enhanced domestic contracts

51 minutes ago
 Huawei & HEC Officials Successfully Conclude ‘Se ..

Huawei & HEC Officials Successfully Conclude ‘Seeds for the Future 2021’ Pro ..

1 hour ago
 Heads of foreign affairs agencies of Turkmenistan ..

Heads of foreign affairs agencies of Turkmenistan and the FRG discussed the issu ..

1 hour ago
 Bangladesh Signs OIC Women Organization Statute

Bangladesh Signs OIC Women Organization Statute

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.