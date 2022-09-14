UrduPoint.com

CSTO Agrees To Send Mission Headed By Zas To Armenia - Secretariat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 01:50 AM

CSTO Agrees to Send Mission Headed by Zas to Armenia - Secretariat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) leaders on Tuesday agreed to send a mission headed by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas to Armenia, the organization's secretariat said.

"During the meeting of the Collective Security Council, an agreement was reached on sending a mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization headed by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas to Armenia ... to assess the current situation, prepare a detailed report to the heads of state at the next session of the Collective Security Council (which is scheduled to be held this fall in Yerevan) on the situation in the region and develop proposals for deescalating tensions that erupted," the CSTO secretariat said in a statement.

Related Topics

Yerevan Armenia Agreement

Recent Stories

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

1 hour ago
 White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukra ..

White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukraine Will Be Announced in Comin ..

1 hour ago
 JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

1 hour ago
 US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensio ..

US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions, Actively Engaged With Both ..

1 hour ago
 Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 ..

Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 - Survey

1 hour ago
 US Mulls Sanctions on China Designed to Prevent Po ..

US Mulls Sanctions on China Designed to Prevent Potential Invasion of Taiwan - R ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.