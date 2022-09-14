CSTO Agrees to Send Mission Headed by Zas to Armenia - Secretariat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) leaders on Tuesday agreed to send a mission headed by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas to Armenia, the organization's secretariat said.

"During the meeting of the Collective Security Council, an agreement was reached on sending a mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization headed by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas to Armenia ... to assess the current situation, prepare a detailed report to the heads of state at the next session of the Collective Security Council (which is scheduled to be held this fall in Yerevan) on the situation in the region and develop proposals for deescalating tensions that erupted," the CSTO secretariat said in a statement.