CSTO Believes That Azerbaijan Will Not Strike at Armenia - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) believes that Azerbaijan will not strike at Armenia, since Baku has no territorial claims to Yerevan, the organization's secretary general Stanislav Zas said.

"I am sure that such a development of events will not happen. Firstly, because the Azerbaijani authorities emphasized that they had no territorial claims to Armenia and they did not encroach on its sovereignty. Secondly, there is enough common sense and responsibility before its people," Zas said in an interview with RT.