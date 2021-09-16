UrduPoint.com

CSTO Calls For Developing Legal Instrument To Prevent Weapons' Deployment In Space

Member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) consider it necessary to develop a legal instrument in order to prevent deployments of weapons in outer space, the declaration adopted after the Thursday summit read

The CSTO pledged to continue joint efforts to prevent an arms race in space, according to the declaration.

"In this regard, they confirm the urgent need to develop a legally binding instrument on the basis of the Russian-Chinese draft treaty on the prevention of the deployment of weapons in outer space, the use of force or threat of force against space objects, as well as the importance of the international initiative, of which all CSTO members are part of, on the non-deployment of the first weapons in space," the declaration read.

