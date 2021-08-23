CSTO Calls for Taking Measures to Strengthen Security of Member States - Zas

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) called for taking measures to strengthen the security of its members, with an emphasis on countries in Central Asia, during a summit on Monday, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) called for taking measures to strengthen the security of its members, with an emphasis on countries in Central Asia, during a summit on Monday, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said.

"In general, during today's discussion, the need was expressed in connection with the emerging situation [in Afghanistan] and with its deterioration to take additional measures to strengthen the security of the CSTO member states, primarily the countries of the Central Asian region," Zas told a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.