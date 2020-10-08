UrduPoint.com
CSTO Can Play Role Of Mediator In Kyrgyzstan - Secretary General

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

CSTO Can Play Role of Mediator in Kyrgyzstan - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) can play a mediating role in resolving the situation in Kyrgyzstan, if necessary, the organization's secretary general, Stanislav Zas, said.

"We very much hope that the situation [in Kyrgyzstan] will stabilize and will move into the legal field ... The CSTO, if necessary, will play its role, including mediating. This experience already exists," Zas said in an interview with RT.

