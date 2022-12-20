UrduPoint.com

CSTO Capable Of Brokering Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Conflict Resolution - Secretary General

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 12:10 PM

CSTO Capable of Brokering Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Conflict Resolution - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has the capabilities and experience to help resolve the border conflict between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, provided the sides are ready to negotiate despite tensions, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas told Sputnik.

"We proceed from the fact that the two countries should untie this tangle of issues between themselves. At the same time, the CSTO has the capabilities and experience to assist, if necessary, the resolution of issues in such crisis areas," Zas said.

The CSTO chief also said that unresolved problems between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan still remain, including over disputed territories on the shared border.

Zas added that both countries have demonstrated at a recent deescalation meeting "readiness to quickly stabilize the situation and take prompt measures."

The Kyrgyz-Tajik border, not demarcated since the Soviet Union's breakdown, frequently becomes a zone of clashes. The last time the situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border escalated was in September. As a result of the clashes, Kyrgyzstan reported at least 63 people dead and 198 injured, while Tajikistan said 41 people were killed and 30 injured.

