CSTO Chief Accuses 'Well-Organized' Terror Groups of Kazakhstan Unrest

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) The secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a security bloc of post-Soviet countries, blamed "well-organized" terrorist groups for week-long unrest in Kazakhstan.

"Not only criminal groups, such as bandits and looters, were active there but also well-organized armed groups that pursued their own goals of a terrorist nature," Stanislav Zas told Belarus 1 television channel.

Zas, a Belarusian, said in an interview aired Saturday that the armed groups that terrorized Kazakhstan appeared to know tactics and use weapons beyond what had been seized from arms shops and security personnel. Some of it was "most likely" stashed before violent protests over fuel prices began, he suggested.

CSTO sent peacekeepers to the Central Asian country after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency. The end of the mission was announced on Thursday.