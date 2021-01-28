UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CSTO Chief Arrives In Kyrgyzstan To Attend President-elect Japarov's Inauguration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 09:40 AM

CSTO Chief Arrives in Kyrgyzstan to Attend President-elect Japarov's Inauguration

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas arrived in Kyrgyzstan to attend the inauguration of the country's president-elect, Sadyr Japarov, the republic's Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

The inauguration of Japarov, who won the first round of early presidential elections on January 10, will be held in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday.

"In the city of Bishkek, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbayev met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas, who arrived to take part in the inauguration ceremony for President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov," a spokesman said.

Related Topics

Bishkek Kyrgyzstan January

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

9 hours ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

9 hours ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

9 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

9 hours ago

Trilateral Meeting on Karabakh to Be Held on Sunda ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.