BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas arrived in Kyrgyzstan to attend the inauguration of the country's president-elect, Sadyr Japarov, the republic's Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

The inauguration of Japarov, who won the first round of early presidential elections on January 10, will be held in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday.

"In the city of Bishkek, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbayev met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas, who arrived to take part in the inauguration ceremony for President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov," a spokesman said.