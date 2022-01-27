UrduPoint.com

CSTO Chief Calls For Immediate Ceasefire On Kyrgyz-Tajik Border

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 10:01 PM

CSTO Chief Calls for Immediate Ceasefire on Kyrgyz-Tajik Border

CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas called for an immediate ceasefire on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas called for an immediate ceasefire on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told reporters.

Zas held phone conversations with the secretary of the Tajik Security Council, Nasrullo Mahmudzoda, and the secretary of the Kyrgyz Security Council, Marat Imankulov, "during which the CSTO Secretary General called for an immediate ceasefire between the parties on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan," the spokesman said.

"The renewed clashes on the border, which resulted in injuries, cause serious concern. The armed confrontation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border must be immediately stopped. The conflict must be resolved exclusively at the negotiating table by peaceful means. For this, the CSTO is ready to provide Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan with the necessary assistance in resolving conflict. I am sure that the leadership of both CSTO member states will find mutually acceptable ways to resolve this complex border issue," Zas said.

