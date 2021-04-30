CSTO Chief Discusses Border Escalation With Heads of Tajik, Kyrgyz Security Councils

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas has discussed the cross-border shelling between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan with their security council heads, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zaynetdinov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, who is currently in Dushanbe [Tajikistan's capital], discussed the situation on the border with the secretaries of security councils of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan," Zaynetdinov said.

The organization is closely monitoring the developments, the spokesman said, quoting Zas as urging Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to put an end to the confrontation and find a peaceful solution.

Clashes between the border services of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan broke out on the border's Batken section on Wednesday after the Tajik side tried to install CCTV cameras on the poles of the power line, prompting the Kyrgyz side to attempt to cut the pole.

The conflict escalated on Thursday night, turning into a shootout. After a period of armed confrontation, the countries agreed on a ceasefire and announced plans to organize joint groups to patrol the border.

According to the latest data, the total number of Kyrgyz victims of the incident reached 84, including three deaths, while Tajikistan reported three citizens killed and 31 others injured.