CSTO Chief Military Doctors Discuss Approach to COVID-19 Patients in Serious Condition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The heads of military medical services of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states' defense ministries conducted online consultations on the prevention and control of COVID-19, agreed on a joint analysis of the situation in connection with the pandemic, and discussed how to treat coronavirus-infected patients in serious condition, the CSTO press service said on Thursday.

"The consultations' participants paid special attention to the discussion of the organization of work in the observation mode and the tactics for treatment of patients in serious condition," it said after an emergency consultation at the CSTO Crisis Response Center.

The consultations were led by Col. Gen. Anatoly Sidorov, the chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, in a video conference format with the participation of the main military experts in the fields of epidemiology, infectious diseases, anesthesiology and resuscitation.

"The specialists were able to discuss the prevention and control of the new coronavirus infection and familiarize the consultation's participants with the experience of the Russian Defense Ministry's medical service, obtained in close cooperation with the health ministry, as well as in the course of Russian troops' assistance to Italy and Serbia," the organization said.

In addition to preserving the health of servicemen and members of their families, the defense ministries have a responsibility to maintain the combat readiness of the armed forces, the CSTO said.

The CSTO unites Russia, Armenia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus.