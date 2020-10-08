UrduPoint.com
CSTO Chief On Karabakh Conflict: CSTO Can Intervene If Member State's Integrity At Risk

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 08:37 PM

The charter of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) provides for intervention in a conflict with a real threat to the sovereignty and integrity of a CSTO member state, the organization's secretary general, Stanislav Zas, said in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The charter of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) provides for intervention in a conflict with a real threat to the sovereignty and integrity of a CSTO member state, the organization's secretary general, Stanislav Zas, said in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Such cases are clearly spelled out in our basic documents. There are two thresholds. The first is when real threats are created to the security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity of any of our CSTO member states. Then it has the right to apply to the CSTO, and the mechanism for interstate consultations, including emergency ones, is put into action, and the necessary assistance or support is provided to this state at its request," Zas said in an interview with RT, answering in which cases the CSTO could intervene in the conflict in the context of what is happening in Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to Zas, the second such case is aggression, military attack.

"In this case, it is viewed as aggression against all our states, and in this case, at the request of our country, the target of aggression is immediately provided with all kinds of assistance, including military," the secretary general explained.

