CSTO Chief to Visit Kazakhstan on Tuesday-Wednesday, Set to Meet Kazakh President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary-General Stanislav Zas is expected to meet Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his visit to the country scheduled for Tuesday-Wednesday, the organization's spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told Sputnik on Sunday.

"On March 9-10, Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas will pay a visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, during which he will meet with the ministers of defense and foreign affairs, as well as the secretary of the Security Council. As expected, the CSTO secretary-general will be received by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, " Zainetdinov said.

He noted that Zas is due to unveil the planned activities for the implementation of the decisions of the CSTO session, as well as the implementation of the priority areas suggested by Tajikistan for the period of its presidency in CSTO this year.

Besides, the upcoming talks will revolve around the situation in the Central Asian region of collective security, and issues of coordination of foreign policy activities of the CSTO member states, the spokesman said.

He added that the officials will also discuss preparations for the upcoming regular meetings of the statutory bodies in April-May.