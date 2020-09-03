CSTO Chief, UN Assistant Secretary General Discuss Cooperation Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas and UN Assistant Secretary General Miroslav Jenca discussed on Wednesday via video conference the cooperation of the two organizations in the fight against threats amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told Sputnik.

"Issues of cooperation between the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the United Nations were discussed, with an emphasis on interaction in the fight against modern challenges and threats in the context of the situation created by the global pandemic," Zainetdinov said.

"The CSTO secretary general noted the adoption at the meeting of the Organization's Foreign Ministerial Council on May 26 this year of a statement by CSTO member states' foreign ministers about reaffirming their commitment to the goals and principles of the UN Charter," he said.

The sides highly appreciated the importance of the initiative put forward in March by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on an immediate and global ceasefire in all parts of the world in connection with the threat of COVID-19 and a joint statement by the CSTO foreign ministers in support of the call.

The parties also considered a number of issues of cooperation, including in connection with the 75th session of the UN General Assembly to open on September 15.