CSTO Closely Monitors Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan Border Situation - Secretariat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is closely monitoring the situation on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, the organization's secretariat said on Saturday.

"The CSTO secretariat is seriously concerned and alarmed by the fighting that took place on September 14-16, 2022 on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border with the use of heavy weapons, as a result of which there are dead and injured on both sides, as well as civilian infrastructure destructed," CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zaynetdinov said.

In this regard, the CSTO welcomes the ceasefire and the negotiations that have begun between the border services of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

"We are confident that the parties will find a mutually acceptable resolution of this complex border issue, a reduction of tensions and prevention of further escalation of the conflict. We consider the use of force unacceptable. Only political and diplomatic methods should be used to resolve contradictions," Zaynetdinov said.

