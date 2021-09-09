CSTO Collective Forces Drilled for Cross-Border Terrorism Response in Kyrgyzstan

The Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian region of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have conducted a counterterrorist military exercise as part of the joint Rubezh-2021 drills in Kyrgyzstan, its press service said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian region of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have conducted a counterterrorist military exercise as part of the joint Rubezh-2021 drills in Kyrgyzstan, its press service said on Thursday.

The Rubezh-2021 drills began on Tuesday at the Edelweiss training range in Kyrgyzstan's northeast, with the participation of troops from Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which shares a border with Afghanistan.

"The participants in the drills have conducted a joint counterterrorist operation, worked on the preparation and conduct of combat operations on destroying illegal armed groups that invaded the territory of a CSTO member state," the press service said.

Commenting on the operation, Russia's Central Military District said that Russian flamethrower units had practiced thwarting the cross-border offensive of an illegal militant group on a civilian settlement. Russian Su-25SM fighter aircraft and Mi-8 helicopters provided support to the ground forces during the military exercise, the military district added.

Over 1,000 soldiers and 150 units of equipment were engaged in the military exercise, including tanks, armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, the model Tiger special vehicles, as well as Su-30SM and Su-25 fighter jets and Mi-8 helicopters.