CSTO Collective Security Council To Deploy Peacekeeping Forces To Kazakhstan - Chairman

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 02:50 AM

CSTO Collective Security Council to Deploy Peacekeeping Forces to Kazakhstan - Chairman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) decided to deploy the Collective Peacekeeping Forces to Kazakhstan after a relevant request by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Armenian Prime Minister and Council Chairman Nikol Pashinyan said.

"In connection with the request by Kazakh President Tokayev and in view of the threat to national security and the sovereignty of the Republic of Kazakhstan caused, inter alia, by outside interference, the CSTO Collective Security Council, in accordance with Article 4 of the Collective Security Treaty, decided to deploy the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces to Kazakhstan," Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

The forces will be deployed for a limited period in order to stabilize the situation in the country.

