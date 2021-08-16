UrduPoint.com

CSTO Collective Security Council To Focus On Afghanistan At Upcoming Session - Official

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will focus on developments in Afghanistan at the session of its Collective Security Council that Dushanbe hosts in mid-September, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will focus on developments in Afghanistan at the session of its Collective Security Council that Dushanbe hosts in mid-September, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday.

"There is no doubt that the situation around Afghanistan will be a key topic for discussion at the upcoming session of the CSTO Collective Security Council that will held in the middle of September in Dushanbe, the capital of the Republic of Tajikistan," Zas said in a statement.

