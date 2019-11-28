CSTO Collective Security Council to Hold Plenary Session on Thursday in Bishkek

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization is scheduled to convene for a plenary session in the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek on Thursday.

Among the participants are Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

The Russian president is expected to outline the priorities of Moscow's chairmanship in the CSTO in 2020.

The Council's discussion agenda currently includes 17 items pertaining to regional and international security and the situation in areas claimed by the CSTO as its responsibility zone.

In particular, additional deescalation measures on the Tajik-Afghan border will be discussed with an emphasis on reinforcing the borderline to prevent terrorists from entering the Central Asia from Afghanistan. Additionally, the operation PROXI on combating cybercrimes will be discussed.

The discussion will also feature the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy for 2019-2021 that was developed upon the CSTO's proposal of forming an extended international coalition for countering terrorism.