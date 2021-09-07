MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) An unfavorable situation unfolds on Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan due to the power seizure by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Joint Staff Chief Maj. Gen. Anatoly Sidorov said on Tuesday, also pointing to terrorism and extremism threats persisting in Central Asia.

"The military and political situation in the CSTO area of responsibility remains complex ... The most unfavorable situation persists in the Central Asian region, it is developing against the background of the Taliban seizure of power in Afghanistan, which borders the Republic of Tajikistan. The level of activities associated with international terrorism and religious extremism remains high," Sidorov said at the opening ceremony of the CSTO Rubezh-2021 military drills in Kyrgyzstan.