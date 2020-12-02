CSTO Considering Establishing Center For Monitoring, Detecting Threats - Declaration
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 07:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) may set up a center to detect threats to collective security, the CSTO declaration read.
"To monitor the situation and detect threats to collective security in time, member states are considering setting up a CSTO analytic center," the declaration said.