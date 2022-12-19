CSTO Contingent Sufficient, No Expansion Planned - Secretary General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has no plans to expand the number of existing troops since the current contingent is already sufficient, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday.

"No, there are no such plans. We have sufficient collective defense forces, collective rapid reaction forces, and rapid deployment forces in the Central Asian region.

The potential that we really have now is not just big, it is very huge, sufficient to parry any threats, including military ones," Zas said during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya media group.

The CSTO, established in 1992, unites Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. According to the CSTO, the total number of its Collective Rapid Reaction Force is 18,000 soldiers, the Collective Rapid Deployment Force in the Central Asian region is about 5,000 people, and the number of CSTO peacekeepers totals 3,600.