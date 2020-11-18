UrduPoint.com
CSTO Could Not Enter Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict As Region Legally Part Of Azerbaijan- Putin

Wed 18th November 2020

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) could not participate in the recent conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh as, according to international law, the region constitutes part of Azerbaijan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) could not participate in the recent conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh as, according to international law, the region constitutes part of Azerbaijan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Armenia has not recognized the independence and sovereignty of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Therefore, according to international law, Nagorno-Karabakh and all the adjacent regions are an integral part of Azerbaijan. The CSTO Collective Security Treaty allows for mutual assistance in the case of aggression against the territory of a signatory of the treaty. Nobody encroached on the territory of Armenia," Putin said during an appearance on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

This state of affairs meant that the CSTO could not participate directly in the conflict, the Russian president added.

"This gave us no right to take any direct part in the hostilities," Putin stated.

