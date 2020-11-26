UrduPoint.com
CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers, Collective Security Council to Convene Soon - Sergey Lavrov

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Council of Foreign Ministers will convene in the coming days and will be followed by a meeting of the Collective Security Council at the level of heads of state, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Council of Foreign Ministers will convene in the coming days and will be followed by a meeting of the Collective Security Council at the level of heads of state, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Lavrov, who is currently on a visit in Minsk, held talks with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei earlier in the day.

"We also discussed CSTO activities. The Council of Foreign Ministers will convene in the next few days, after which the Collective Security Council will hod a meeting at the level of heads of state. Russia is currently chairing the CSTO," Lavov said after talks with Belarusian Foreign Minister Alexander Lukashenko.

