CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers to Hold Videoconference Meeting on May 26 - CSTO Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold a videoconference meeting on May 26 to discuss a number of issues, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on CSTO member states, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas has told Sputnik.

"The new realities in the CSTO zone of responsibility under the influence of the pandemic will be discussed at the upcoming meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers on May 26," Zas said.

He recalled that the CSTO had already adopted statutory documents for the introduction of the status of partners and observers of the organization.

"When we finish the ratification process [by the parliaments of the CSTO countries], we will have the full legal right to put this format into practice.

Of course, we have the inspiration and plans ... We have discussed this issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. We have discussed possible partners and observers. This conversation will continue at the meeting on May 26 in the videoconference format," he said.

According to Zas, the participants of the meeting will also discuss issues related to the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II and issues concerning the falsification of history.

The CSTO alliance, currently comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, was established on the basis of the Collective Security Treaty, signed by Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) members on May 15, 1992.