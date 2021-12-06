UrduPoint.com

CSTO Council On Biological Security To Start Working In 2022 - Deputy Secretary General

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:12 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The CSTO Coordinating Council on Biological Safety will begin work in early 2022, CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov told Sputnik.

"This year, the heads of state decided to create a coordination council on biological security, which will function under the committee of secretaries of the Security Council. I think that in early 2022 we will organize its work, and it will function in full," he said.

