CSTO Council, Top Executive Bodies to Hold Sessions in Bishkek on November 27-28

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The Collective Security Treaty Organization is scheduled to hold a joint meeting of its Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs Ministers (CMFA), Council of Defense Ministers (CMD) and Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils (CSSC) in the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek on Thursday.

The CMFA, CMD and CSSC are the top executive bodies of the CSTO. On Thursday, they are expected to discuss close to 20 issues before including them on the agenda of the Collective Security Council, the highest body of the CSTO.

The Council will convene on Friday and will be attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

The agenda currently has 17 items pertaining to the regional and international security and the situation in places claimed by the CSTO as its responsibility area.

In particular, additional deescalation measures on the Tajik-Afghan border will be discussed. Additionally, the operation PROXI on combating cyber crimes will be discussed.

The discussion will also feature the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy for 2019-2021 that was developed upon the CSTO's proposal of forming an extended international coalition for countering terrorism.

The council will also discuss organizational questions, including the budget for 2020, changes to codification of the organization's structure, and logistical and procedural aspects of joint military drills, as well as the preparation of festivities for the 75th victory anniversary in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War.

Russia is expected to outline the priorities of its 2019-2020 chairmanship in the CSTO.