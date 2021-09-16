CSTO Countries Against Hosting Afghan Refugees, Foreign Bases on Their Territories

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries are against hosting Afghan refugees and foreign military bases on their territories, the press office of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries are against hosting Afghan refugees and foreign military bases on their territories, the press office of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday.

Tokayev took part in a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Dushanbe on Thursday.

"The head of state supported the common position of the CSTO on the unacceptability of the deployment of Afghan refugees and foreign military bases on the territory of our countries. He said that, based on humanitarian considerations and the importance of providing international assistance to the Afghan people, personnel of the UN field missions in Afghanistan was temporarily deployed in Almaty," the press office said in a statement.