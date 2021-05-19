UrduPoint.com
CSTO Countries Support Russia-US Dialogue On New 'Security Equation'

Wed 19th May 2021 | 08:09 PM

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries support dialogue between Russia and the United States on a new "security equation" that includes all strategic weapons, according to a statement by the foreign ministers of the CSTO member states

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries support dialogue between Russia and the United States on a new "security equation" that includes all strategic weapons, according to a statement by the foreign ministers of the CSTO member states.

"The CSTO member states regard the New START as an essential element of the modern architecture of arms control, international security and stability, which is based on the principles of equality, mutual consideration of interests and indivisible security, and are in favor of launching a substantive dialogue between Russia and the United States to develop a new 'security equation' including all offensive and defensive weapons in nuclear and non-nuclear equipment capable of solving strategic tasks," the statement, which is made in connection with the New START extension, says.

